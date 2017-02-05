Leafs’ Frank Corrado clears waivers

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Frank Corrado has cleared waivers, and is eligible to be assigned to the AHL Marlies.

The 23-year-old’s tumultuous tenure with the Leafs organization took a turn for the worst on Saturday when the team claimed defenceman Alexei Marchenko off of waivers from the Detroit Red Wings.

Corrado has only dressed for two NHL games this season. He has three assists in seven games with the Marlies.

The Toronto native was originally a fifth-round draft pick of the Vancouver Canucks in 2011.