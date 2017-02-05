Leafs’ Frank Corrado clears waivers

Lou Lamoriello talks with the media about adding Alexey Marchenko and putting Frankie Corrado on waivers.

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Frank Corrado has cleared waivers, and is eligible to be assigned to the AHL Marlies.

The 23-year-old’s tumultuous tenure with the Leafs organization took a turn for the worst on Saturday when the team claimed defenceman Alexei Marchenko off of waivers from the Detroit Red Wings.

Corrado has only dressed for two NHL games this season. He has three assists in seven games with the Marlies.

The Toronto native was originally a fifth-round draft pick of the Vancouver Canucks in 2011.

More from Sportsnet
Person of Interest: Who is Maple Leafs defenceman Alexey Marchenko?
Rory Boylen
Maple Leafs claim Marchenko, waive Frank Corrado
Sportsnet Staff