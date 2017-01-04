Leafs on Leafs: Alumni talk about today’s team

For better or worse, the Maple Leafs are generating tons of headlines this season. Whether it’s highlight-reel goals from high-flying rookies, coughing up multi-goal leads or the broader attention of the Centennial Classic, the Leafs’ 100th year certainly hasn’t been a quiet one.

After the Centennial Classic Alumni Game, I had the opportunity to speak to several former Leafs – Dave Andreychuk, Felix Potvin, Bryan McCabe, and Dmitri Yushkevich – about what they thought of today’s young “Shanaplan” Leafs team. I’ve included a video of some of the quotes at the bottom of this post.

Has former Leafs defender Dmitri Yushkevich been keeping tabs on today’s Leafs?

“Yes, absolutely. Obviously Mike Babcock came here as a coach last year and I was very interested to see what he would be able to accomplish in two years. Another reason this year is Nikita Zaitsev, one of my players who I started working with as a coach. So obviously for me it was very interesting to see how Nikita will adjust here with the Maple Leafs.”

Yushkevich is particularly proud of Leafs Russian rookie defender Nikita Zaitsev. Yushkevich was one of Zaitsev's coaches when he began in the KHL with Russian team Sibir Novosibirsk.

"He's doing great. I think he's doing great but he can do it even better, maybe over a longer time."

Yushkevich, who made the transition from Russia to the NHL with the Philadelphia Flyers in 1992, spoke about the adjustment period for Zaitsev.

"Well obviously I think it's different hockey, so quicker decisions. Maybe some decisions will become automatic, and the right decision will become more automatic. I think it's just adjusting because hockey is very different here in the NHL."

"He's playing over 20 minutes, so for a rookie defenceman that's a big step up in the first year. He's playing very solid. I said when I was 29 I figured out the way how to play; he's only 25 and he's playing better than me. So just wait to see what's going to happen."