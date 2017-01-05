Leafs’ prospects Kapanen, Leipsic named to AHL all-star game

Kapanen (14 goals, 16 assists), who was acquired by the Leafs in the Phil Kessel trade back in July of 2015, has made a large step forward in his production during his second season for Toronto's AHL club. In 44 games last year, he scored nine goals and added 16 assists.
The 20-year-old also won a gold medal with Finland in the 2016 world junior hockey championship.
Leipsic came to Toronto in the 2015 deal that sent defenceman Cody Fransen to the Nashville Predators. The 22-year-old recorded his 30 points (nine goals, 21 assists) in 26 games -- three fewer than Kapanen.
He played in six games with the Leafs last season and recorded a goal and two assists.
The AHL all-star tournament will take place on Jan. 29 in Allentown, Pa., and, like the NHL all-star weekend, will consist of a four-team, 3-on-3 round-robin tournament.