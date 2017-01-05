Leafs’ prospects Kapanen, Leipsic named to AHL all-star game

Toronto Maple Leafs prsopects Kasperi Kapanen and Brendan Leipsic have both been chosen to play in the AHL all-star tournament.

The two players lead the Toronto Marlies in scoring this season, and each currently sit tied in eighth in league scoring with 30 points apiece.

Kapanen (14 goals, 16 assists), who was acquired by the Leafs in the Phil Kessel trade back in July of 2015, has made a large step forward in his production during his second season for Toronto's AHL club. In 44 games last year, he scored nine goals and added 16 assists.

The 20-year-old also won a gold medal with Finland in the 2016 world junior hockey championship.

Leipsic came to Toronto in the 2015 deal that sent defenceman Cody Fransen to the Nashville Predators. The 22-year-old recorded his 30 points (nine goals, 21 assists) in 26 games -- three fewer than Kapanen.

He played in six games with the Leafs last season and recorded a goal and two assists.

The AHL all-star tournament will take place on Jan. 29 in Allentown, Pa., and, like the NHL all-star weekend, will consist of a four-team, 3-on-3 round-robin tournament.