Legendary coach Scotty Bowman named to Order of Hockey Canada

SASKATOON — Scotty Bowman, Murray Costello and Fran Rider were welcomed into the Order of Hockey Canada ranks today.

Bowman owns 14 Stanley Cups with four different teams including nine as a head coach. He holds the NHL record for most wins by a coach with 1,244 in the regular season and 223 more in the playoffs.

Twice named NHL coach of the year, Bownman was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1991 and was invested as an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2012.

Costello served as president of the Canadian Amateur Hockey Association and Hockey Canada from 1979 to 1998, and was vice-president of the International Ice Hockey Federation from 2008 to 2012.

He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2005, the IIHF Hall of Fame in 2014, and appointed an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2013.

Fran Rider, president and CEO of the Ontario Women's Hockey Association, has played a vital role in the development of women's hockey as a player, coach volunteer and executive since 1967.

Rider was invested as a Member of the Order of Canada and inducted into the IIHF Hall of Fame as the first female builder in 2015.

The recipients of the Order are honoured for their contributions or service to the growth and development of hockey in Canada.

The Order of Hockey in Canada includes 21 honourees since inception in 2012. This year's class will be celebrated at the Hockey Canada Foundation gala June 19 in Saskatoon.