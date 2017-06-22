Lightning ink goaltender Peter Budaj to two-year deal

The Tampa Bay Lightning signed goaltender Peter Budaj to a two-year contract on Thursday, the team announced.

Budaj was traded to Tampa Bay this past February in the deal that sent netminder Ben Bishop to the Los Angeles Kings.

More to come.

June 22, 2017

|

Peter Budaj
Goaltender
AGE: 34
LENGTH:
2 Years
CONTRACT TYPE:
Re-signing
SALARY CAP HIT:
N/A
TOTAL:
$N/A