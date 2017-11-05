You might be tempted to see the change in Stamkos’s game to this early point of this season as not elective but rather the by-product of a spate of injuries in recent years. But according to pro scouts I talked to, there’s absolutely no truth to the idea that Stamkos has lost any of his physical gifts. In fact, his play is an indication that he has gained something, namely a linemate whose skill set is on a par with his own — right winger Nikita Kucherov. Said one pro scout: “I think [the assists] tell you more about Kucherov than Stamkos, really. You know, in the past, [Stamkos] has looked to shoot and his teammates have looked for him to shoot. He gave them the best chance to score anytime he’s on the ice. But Kucherov really took off last year. To me, he was always a skilled player … you knew he had first-line talent. After Christmas or so, his game took a big jump. He was a lot more dynamic. And [left winger Vladislav] Namestnikov is a great player, too, another guy whose game is on the rise. It used to be that [the Lightning] looked for players to complement Stamkos, but in Kucherov they have someone who can play right with him and not for him.”



“I think I’m a guy who has always read the game and done whatever play is best at that time,” Stamkos said. “And now, with how hot Kucherov is, the play is to get him the puck. On the power play or on a two-on-one … my decision [is] based on what’s the best play at that time and I’ll make it. It just works out that everything [Kucherov] has been shooting has been great. Everything we’ve been doing is working and I can’t say that I’ve gone into games thinking, ‘Okay, I’m going to get two assists tonight.’ It’s just worked out that way. Having Kuch and I on the same line, one guy is going to be open … and Kuch has been open so far.”