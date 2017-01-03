Lightning’s Ryan Callahan returns from hip injury

The Tampa Bay Lightning have scratched yet another name off the injury report.

Ryan Callahan is set to return to the lineup on Tuesday night for their game against the Winnipeg Jets.

The news comes just under a week after Nikita Kucherov and Ondrej Palat also returned from injuries.

Callahan has been out since Nov. 27 dealing with a nagging hip issue. He underwent surgery on June 21 to repair a torn labrum in his hip after it had been bothering him during the latter part of last season.

He was initially expected to miss five months following the procedure but he returned in just over four. He managed to play in 15 games registering two goals and two assists before his hip started acting up causing him to miss the entire month of December.

The Lightning are slowly getting healthy after they were riddled with injuries, but are still without notable-stars Steven Stamkos (lateral meniscus tear) and Ben Bishop (lower-body injury).