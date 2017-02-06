Look: Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena continues to take shape

Construction continues on the new Detroit Red Wings NHL hockey arena, officially named the Little Caesars Arena (Tanya Moutzalias/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

The lower bowl of Little Caesars Arena in Detroit is continuing to take shape.

In the latest picture tweeted out Monday night, the seating inside the Red Wings’ future home is more clearly defined.

Detroit is current in its last year at Joe Louis Arena. Both the Red Wings and NBA’s Detroit Pistons are moving into Little Caesars Arena starting next season.

