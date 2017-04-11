Malkin to return to Penguins lineup for Game 1 vs. Blue Jackets

Aside from the proficient scorers on the Penguins, Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky and Pittsburgh netminder Matt Murray will be the main focus of their series.

The injury-riddled Pittsburgh Penguins are getting a big boost ahead of their series against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Star centre Evgeni Malkin will play in Game 1 of the opening-round Eastern Conference matchup, coach Mike Sullivan confirmed to reporters Tuesday.

Malkin has been out since March 15 with a shoulder injury. He recorded 33 goals and 72 points in 62 games this season.

Malkin’s inclusion will augment a lineup that’s dealing with some key injuries.

Wingers Carl Hagelin and Chris Kunitz are both out with lower-body injuries. Sullivan told reporters Hagelin’s status is day-to-day. Kunitz’s ailment of the long-term variety.

Defenceman Chad Ruhwedel missed the season finale with a right hand/wrist injury, according to Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Ruhwedel didn’t skate Tuesday and Sullivan told Werner the blueliner is day-to-day.

No. 1 defenceman Kris Letang is also out for the playoffs with a neck injury.

The Penguins open their series at home against the Blue Jackets on Wednesday.

