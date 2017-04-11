Malkin to return to Penguins lineup for Game 1 vs. Blue Jackets

The injury-riddled Pittsburgh Penguins are getting a big boost ahead of their series against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Star centre Evgeni Malkin will play in Game 1 of the opening-round Eastern Conference matchup, coach Mike Sullivan confirmed to reporters Tuesday.

Malkin has been out since March 15 with a shoulder injury. He recorded 33 goals and 72 points in 62 games this season.

Malkin’s inclusion will augment a lineup that’s dealing with some key injuries.

Wingers Carl Hagelin and Chris Kunitz are both out with lower-body injuries. Sullivan told reporters Hagelin’s status is day-to-day. Kunitz’s ailment of the long-term variety.

Defenceman Chad Ruhwedel missed the season finale with a right hand/wrist injury, according to Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Ruhwedel didn’t skate Tuesday and Sullivan told Werner the blueliner is day-to-day.

No. 1 defenceman Kris Letang is also out for the playoffs with a neck injury.

The Penguins open their series at home against the Blue Jackets on Wednesday.