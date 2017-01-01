Mantha’s stellar Classic gives slumping Red Wings hope

When a stirring comeback versus an Original Six rival on a huge stage is spoiled in overtime, a team is left looking for silver linings.

And if the single point earned by forcing a fourth period isn’t enough for the Detroit Red Wings, maybe the blooming offensive game of Anthony Mantha can offer some comfort.

The disappointment was palpable in the Wings room following their 5-4 extra-time loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Centennial Classic at Exhibition Stadium on Sunday. For a while, it seemed Detroit was penning an all-time outdoor story by scoring three times in the final seven minutes of regulation, including Mantha’s game-tying tally with less than two seconds left on the clock.

But when Auston Matthews deposited the 3-on-3 winner, all the Wings’ work went for naught.

“It was nice to see that we could rally and get back there,” said captain Henrik Zetterberg. “Unfortunately, it got away from us earlier in the third, they took advantage of some mistakes we did and scored some goals.”

Indeed, the mad dash from Detroit to square the affair was only necessary because, after holding a 1-0 lead through two periods, the Motor City boys had a handful of mental lapses that allowed Toronto to build what initially appeared to be an insurmountable gap with three goals in the span of roughly four minutes.

“I thought it maybe was (only) five shifts there that we didn’t play the way we should and they really took advantage of it,” Zetterberg said.

One of those Leafs goals came from Mitch Marner on a play that saw him juke around Mantha in the slot. While nobody doubts Marner’s elusiveness, the half-hearted wave Mantha gave was never going to be enough to disrupt the Toronto super rookie.

That’s the defensive disinterest that’s prevented Mantha from establishing himself in the NHL already. At the other end of the ice, though, the 22-year-old is looking more and more dangerous, as his two-goal, three-point afternoon versus Toronto confirmed.

Having entered the game with three tallies in his past four outings, Mantha opened the scoring with a nice shot over the glove of Frederik Andersen in the middle frame. Then, with his team down three goals late, he showed great poise with the puck, swung out from behind the Leafs net and found Jonathan Ericsson for the goal that once again made the Classic a contest.

Mantha’s second goal—the one that forced OT and created a chorus of “You gotta be kidding me!” from Leaf fans—was the result of some intentional anarchy.

“We were just trying to put pucks toward the net and create chaos and that’s exactly what happened,” he said.

Mantha’s pedigree as a goal-scorer is well established. The 20th overall pick in the 2013 draft, he scored 57 goals in 57 contests during his final season in the QMJHL. This year, he netted eight goals in 10 AHL outings before getting the call from the big club. Thanks to his latest efforts, the lanky sniper is now up to nine goals and 16 points in 22 NHL games this season.

“When Anthony moves his feet, Anthony is an excellent player,” said Detroit bench boss Jeff Blashill, who coached Mantha during the latter’s 2014-15 rookie season in the AHL. “He’s 6-foot-5, he can skate, he can shoot, he can pass, he’s got good offensive thought process; he’s a heck of a player. The challenge now is to do it every single night.”

The good news for Mantha is, he begins most games on a line with Zetterberg, something that can only help his development.

“(Zetterberg) is such a smart player that not only does he help you on the ice, he helps you when you come back to the bench and he coaches (players) in ways a coach could never do,” Blashill said.

Mantha acknowledged playing beside the Wings’ savvy veteran is a huge help as he attempts to prove himself a worthy NHLer in all aspects of the game.

“I just want to keep going and keep doing the little details right and the confidence coming with it,” he said.