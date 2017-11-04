SN Hot Stove: Leafs’ Andersen ‘just hasn’t been good enough’

From up-and-comer to Stanley Cup favourite to playoff hopeful, the Toronto Maple Leafs seem to be all over the map this season.

Through all the excitement, fans and experts alike have been trying to answer one question: “Who are the Maple Leafs?”

They got off to a terrific 7-2-0 start to the 2017-18 season, prompting online oddsmakers to crown them favourites to win the Stanley Cup. But since then, the spotlight has been shone on their defensive flaws, highlighted by the poor play of goalie Frederik Andersen.

With 12 games under his belt this year, Andersen’s record, while good (7-5), is no mask for a disappointing .901 save percentage and 3.25 goals-against average. Both statistics are a mere shadow of his career numbers (.917/2.50).

“The goaltending just hasn’t been good enough with Fred Andersen,” said Sportsnet’s Gare Joyce on SN Hot Stove Saturday morning. “He had bad patches last season and he had struggles early, but if he’s stopping nine pucks out of 10 — and nothing more than that — he’s .901 right now, they’ll be life or death to get into the playoffs.”

Radio_Icon Radio_Icon The Sportsnet Hot Stove Who are the real Maple Leafs? Originally aired November 04 2017





Your browser does not support the audio element.

In 2016-17, Andersen got off to an even worse start in October, going 2-2-3 with a .876 save percentage and 3.71 goals-against average, but managed to right the ship and finish the year 33-16-14/.918/2.67, helping the Leafs squeeze into the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

While it worked out last season, the future of the bothersome situation remains to be seen.

“I think the Leafs are banking on [him to give them a chance to win a Stanley Cup],” said Mark Boffo. “I think they’re saying, ‘You know what, we have him locked up to $5 million a season,’ and they are banking on him to be solid in the middle of the road. I think they want to use the cap space to shore up their young core of forwards: Matthews, Marner, Nylander, etc.”

The season is still only 14 games old and far to young to assess anything, and they Leafs are still sitting comfortably in third place in the Atlantic Division with a three-point cushion to the second wild card spot. But after last year’s surprising season, they have their sights set even higher.

Typically, to win the Stanley Cup, a team needs a high-end goalie to make it all the way to June, but that isn’t always the case.

“You’ve seen that it can work in the past too, Antti Niemi winning with the Blackhawks a few years back,” said Boffo. “You can win without an elite, elite goalie, but, at the same time, goals against over three and save percentage at .901 isn’t going to do it either.”

There’s only one way for a team to make it to the end with a goalie putting up those numbers.

“You need to hit on every other cylinder,” said Joyce.