For Maple Leafs, anything close to playoffs is a bonus

Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews, rear, scores a goal behind New Jersey Devils goaltender Cory Schneider as Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman, right, looks on. (Bill Kostroun/AP)

With their 4-2 win against the New Jersey Devils, the Toronto Maple Leafs officially find themselves in a playoff spot heading into Saturday’s action. The team’s quick turnaround has led to many questions including:

• Is the team moving too fast?

• Should the Maple Leafs add another defenceman at the trade deadline?

• And what is more valuable, playoff experience or another lottery draft pick?

On the debut episode of The Sportsnet Hot Stove, Ben Ennis, Rory Boylen and Donnovan Bennett discuss all of these topics. While they don't agree on everything, they do agree that the Maple Leafs are playing with house money.

