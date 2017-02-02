Maple Leafs assign Frederik Gauthier to the AHL Marlies

Goat is heading to the AHL.

On Thursday afternoon, with Ben Smith ready to return from injury, the Maple Leafs assigned 21-year-old Frederik Gauthier to the Toronto Marlies.

Gauthier was the 21st overall pick in the 2013 draft and has played 18 NHL games this season, scoring two goals and three points. In 17 games with the Marlies, Gauthier has one goal and four points.

Smith has been the IR since Dec. 21 with an upper-body injury. Smith, 28, has two goals and three points in 24 games with the Leafs this season after the team acquired him off waivers from the Avalanche in October.