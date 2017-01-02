Maple Leafs assign Froese, Corrado down to Marlies

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Byron Froese and defenceman Frank Corrado are headed to the Toronto Marlies.

Froese was sent to the AHL affiliate on a loan and Corrado will join him on a conditioning stint, the team announced on Monday.

Froese played in two games with the Leafs this season, averaging 8:01 of ice time. The 25-year-old has 12 goals and five assists in 27 games with the Marlies.

Corrado has been a healthy scratch for most of his Maple Leafs tenure and has suited up for just one game this season. The 23-year-old fifth round pick of the Vancouver Canucks played more than 16 minutes in Toronto’s loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on November 12.

