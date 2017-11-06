Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews leaves practice early

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews left the team’s skate early Monday and will be a game-time decision for the Leafs’ matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston reports Matthews lasted about seven minutes before leaving the ice. No obvious incident involving Matthews occurred during the practice.

Teammates William Nylander and Nazem Kadri seemed to hint that Matthews’ early departure wasn’t anything serious.

More details to come…