Auston Matthews named to NHL’s three stars of the week

NEW YORK — Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews, New York Rangers left-wing Chris Kreider and Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury are the NHL’s three stars of the week.

Matthews led the NHL with six points (four goals, two assists) in three outings to help the Maple Leafs complete a perfect week. Matthews capped his week by scoring twice, including in overtime, as Toronto beat Detroit 5-4 Sunday in the outdoor Centennial Classic.

The 19-year-old from Scottsdale, Ariz., leads rookies in goals (20) and points (32).

Kreider had four goals and an assist in three games as the Rangers picked up three wins. He closed 2016 with his second career hat trick in a 6-2 victory against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.

Fleury turned aside 77 of the 82 shots he faced last week to guide the Penguins to three wins.