Maple Leafs claim Marchenko, waive Frank Corrado

The Toronto Maple Leafs have claimed Alexey Marchenko off of waivers, and have waived Frank Corrado in the process.

Marchenko has played in 30 games this season with Detroit, registering six assists.

The 25-year-old was did make the Russian defence corps at last summer’s World Cup of Hockey and has 19 points in 110 career NHL games.

He’s signed for this season and next at $1.45 million, afterwich he will become a restricted free agent.

The 6-foot-3, right-shot defenceman has pushed Corrado down the depth chart once more as the Leafs look to solidify their back end.

Corrado has been unable to consistently crack Mike Babcock's lineup since coming to Toronto as a waiver-wire pickup on Oct. 5, 2015.

He's played in just two games this season, taking three penalties. The 23-year-old appeared in 39 contests last season.