Maple Leafs defenceman Nikita Zaitsev ruled out for Game 2

Defenceman Nikita Zaitsev will not be in the lineup for Game 2 of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ first round series against the Washington Capitals, according to Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston.

Zaitsev also sat out Thursday’s Game 1, a 3-2 overtime loss, due to injury. Martin Marincin suited up in his place.

The team has been tight-lipped about specifics with the blue liner, who is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

The rearguard last played Sunday, but left after the first period after being checked into the boards by Columbus Blue Jackets forward Nick Foligno.

As Johnston indicated, Zaitsev is back to working out—though not yet on the ice.