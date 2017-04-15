Maple Leafs defenceman Roman Polak leaves Game 2 with injury

The Toronto Maple Leafs have gotten some solid minutes from Roman Polak so far in the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but they may be without him after a stomach-turning incident in Game 2.

As Polak was rushing the puck into Washington’s zone, Brooks Orpik stepped up for a big hit on the Leafs defenceman. At the last moment, Polak attempted to avoid the hit, but may have hit knees with Orpik. The worst part, however, appeared to be when Polak fell awkwardly on his ankle. He needed help leaving the ice.

This marks the second time in a week that Polak left a game with an injury. Last weekend, he took a hit from Brandon Dubinsky along the boards in Toronto’s final regular season game. He left and did not return, but was ready to go for Game 1 against Washington.

More to come.