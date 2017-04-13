Maple Leafs give Capitals Game 1 scare but fall in OT

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Close, but not quite.

The Toronto Maple Leafs gave the Washington Capitals a scare in Game 1 of a series they’re not supposed to win, but couldn’t hold off the Presidents’ Trophy winners.

Tom Wilson froze the clock 5:15 into overtime on Thursday, capitalizing on a Martin Marincin turnover and beating Frederik Andersen high for a 3-2 victory. The Leafs goalie had a spectacular night – making five-alarming stops on Brooks Orpik and Andre Burakovsky earlier in overtime – and was the main reason the game reached the extra session.

There was an incredible atmosphere in the cowbell-ringing lion’s den that is Verizon Center – a big test for the nine players making a playoff debut for the Leafs.

It was too loud to even hear yourself think with the score tied 2-2 in the third period and the tension only built from there.

Perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised that the game started so well for a Leafs team that has continually defied expectations. It took only 95 seconds for Mitch Marner to make it 1-0, diving to sweep the puck into an empty net after it bounced out to him in front.

A four-to-one favourite entering the series, the Caps weren’t very crisp in the early going.

Marincin, pressed into action for the injured Nikita Zaitsev, recovered nicely to snuff out an Andre Burakovsky chance before Jake Gardiner made it 2-0. That goal was initially waived off with Nazem Kadri at the top of Braden Holtby’s crease, but it ended up counting after Mike Babcock challenged the goalie interference call.

The Leafs had accomplished their coach’s goal of neutralizing the home ice advantage.

“There’s nothing like a bunch of fans who have long faces, who are sitting on their hands and are nervous like you can’t believe,” Babcock said before the game.

It didn’t last.

Justin Williams tied it by himself. He redirected home a lovely T.J. Oshie pass just after a 5-on-3 power play expired in the first period and went hard to the net with four minutes remaining in the second after Andersen lost track of a rebound.

“That guy always comes up big,” Leafs forward Brian Boyle said of Williams. “He just does what he does. He prepares and he does it.”

The third period was a tension-filled, stomach-twisting spectacle. Andersen moved confidently in his crease, finding pucks through traffic and flashing his glove. Holtby’s toughest stop came in the dying minutes on Marner – prompting the sellout crowd to chant his name.

That set the stage for an overtime where the teams had a lot in common. By then it didn’t matter if you were the Presidents’ Trophy winners or young upstarts, the favourite or the underdog.

“The pressure’s on everyone – it’s playoffs, it’s the Stanley Cup,” said Capitals defenceman Kevin Shattenkirk. “If you don’t feel any pressure at this point in the year I don’t think you’re human. It’s good, you welcome that pressure. You embrace it and enjoy it.

“And that’s what this is all about.”