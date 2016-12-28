Maple Leafs loan goaltender Jhonas Enroth to Marlies

Toronto Maple Leafs' goalie Jhonas Enroth. (Kathy Willens/AP)

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs loaned goaltender Jhonas Enroth to the AHL’s Toronto Marlies on Wednesday.

Enroth, 28, has appeared in six games with the Maple Leafs (0-3-1). He has also played one game with the Marlies (1-0-0) so far this season.

The Leafs also announced veteran forward Tyler Bozak has been activated off of injured reserve.

