Maple Leafs’ Nikita Soshnikov out vs. Blues with upper-body injury

Maple Leafs forward Nikita Soshnikov is out of Toronto’s lineup with an upper-body injury for its game against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night.

The 23-year-old Soshnikov has four goals and three assists in 42 games this season for the Maple Leafs, who are playing their second of a four-game homestand.

Should Josh Leivo slot into the lineup, it would be his third game of the season. He last played on Jan. 7 against the Montreal Canadiens.