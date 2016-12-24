Maple Leafs recall Enroth, send three back to Marlies

TORONTO – Goaltender Jhonas Enroth was recalled by the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday from their American Hockey League affiliate.

Also, forwards Byron Froese and Frederik Gauthier, as well as goaltender Antoine Bibeau, were loaned to the AHL’s Toronto Marlies.

Enroth, 28, owns a 0-3-1 record with a 3.94 goals-against average and a .872 save percentage in six appearances with the Maple Leafs this season. Enroth had 24 saves in one previous appearance with the Marlies, a 5-3 win over Hartford on Dec. 10.

Froese, 25, played two games with the Maple Leafs after being recalled from the Marlies on Dec. 21. He has 12 goals and five assists in 26 games with the Marlies this season.

Gauthier, 21, recorded two points, including his first NHL goal, in three games with the Maple Leafs after being recalled from the Marlies on Dec. 19. He has one goal and three assists in 16 games in the AHL this season.

Bibeau, 22, has posted a 7-6-2 record, a 2.48 GAA, a .910 save percentage and three shutouts in 15 games with the Marlies this season. He made 26 saves in his NHL debut against Colorado on Dec. 11.