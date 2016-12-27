Maple Leafs recall goaltender Antoine Bibeau, two others

TORONTO — Goaltender Antoine Bibeau as well as forwards Byron Froese and Frederik Gauthier were recalled from the American Hockey League on Tuesday by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Bibeau, 22, has a 7-7-2 record, a 2.46 goals-against average, a .908 save percentage and three shutouts in 16 games with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies this season. He made 26 saves in his NHL debut against Colorado on Dec. 11.

Froese, 25, has previously skated in two games with the Maple Leafs. He has 12 goals and five assists in 27 games with the Marlies.

Gauthier, 21, has a goal and an assist in three games with the Maple Leafs. He has a goal and three assists in 17 games with the Marlies in 2016-17.