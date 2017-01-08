Maple Leafs recall Jhonas Enroth from AHL, loan Bibeau

The Toronto Maple Leafs backup goalie carousel continues.

Toronto recalled Jhonas Enroth from its American Hockey League affiliate on Sunday while fellow goaltender Antoine Bibeau was loaned to the Marlies.

Enroth, who was signed by the Maple Leafs in the off-season to backup Frederik Andersen, has yet to record a win in the NHL this year. The 28-year-old is 0-3-1 with a 3.94 goals-against average and .872 save percentage in six games for Toronto.

The Swede is 2-1-0 with a 3.03 goals-against average and .904 save percentage in three appearances with the Marlies.

Bibeau, 22, has appeared in two NHL games this year and is 1-1-0 with a 1.99 goals-against average and .927 save percentage. He's appeared in 16 games in the AHL, posting a 7-7-2 record.

Toronto is coming off a 5-3 loss on Saturday night to the Montreal Canadiens and is entering its bye week. The Leafs next play on Friday in New York against the Rangers.