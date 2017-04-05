Marchand’s mom says son missing Olympics would be disappointment

HALIFAX – The mother of a Nova Scotia NHL player poised for a bid to make a Team Canada squad says the league’s decision to pass on the Olympics is a deep disappointment.

Lynn Marchand, 54, said even though her son Brad Marchand has won gold with Canadian teams at the World Juniors, last fall’s World Cup of Hockey and the Stanley Cup six years ago with the Boston Bruins, the Olympics remained his dream.

The scrappy 28-year-old player from Halifax — who was in the news on Tuesday for a nasty spearing penalty — seemed well positioned to make his first Olympic team but the NHL announced on Monday it’s taking a pass on the 2018 Games.

Marchand says she, her husband Kevin and Marchand’s two siblings would have travelled to Pyeongchang, South Korea, to watch had he been selected.

Lynn Marchand says she is hoping the league's move is simply a negotiating tactic, but if the decision stands the NHL is removing elite players' chance to compete at their sport's highest level -- and for their families to witness the Games.

Marchand is third in NHL scoring and had a strong performance at the World Cup of Hockey, where he scored the game-winner against Team Europe.