Mark Stone’s two points help Senators bounce back vs. Red Wings

OTTAWA — Mark Stone had a goal and an assist to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings Thursday night.

After an 8-3 loss to the Canadiens on Monday the Senators (6-2-5) were determined to have a better effort and they were rewarded, while the Red Wings (6-7-1) saw their two game-winning streak come to an end.

Alex Burrows and Nate Thompson also scored for the Senators as Craig Anderson made 24 saves.

Jimmy Howard looked good stopping 27 shots, but didn’t have the offensive support needed as Anthony Mantha scored the lone goal for Detroit.

Detroit’s Dylan Larkin looked to be on a mission in the third and was finally able to help get the Red Wings on the board at the 16-minute mark.

With the man advantage Larkin fed a pass to Mike Green and Mantha tipped his shot to cut the Senators lead to 2-1.

Thompson added an empty-net goal to seal the win for Ottawa.

Leading 1-0 the Senators continued to have the edge in play outshooting the Red Wings 14-8 in the second.

The Senators took a 2-0 lead midway through the period when Burrows picked up his second of the season with a power-play goal.

Stone, with his second point of the night, fed Burrows with a perfect pass through the middle to beat Howard stick-side.

Ottawa thought it scored first with Cody Ceci scoring at the three-minute mark, but the goal was called back due to goaltender interference.

The Senators had a number of good chances, but it wasn’t until the final minute of the period that they were able to beat Howard. Stone picked up a Mike Hoffman rebound in front in traffic and slid it through Howard’s legs for a 1-0 lead. Stone now has eight goals and 14 points in 13 games.

Kyle Turris made his return for the Senators after missing the last three games with a viral infection.

The Senators host Las Vegas Saturday afternoon in their final home game before leaving for Sweden Monday night.

Notes: Ottawa D Mark Borowiecki missed his second straight game with a virus. Detroit LW David Booth and RW Luke Witkowski were healthy scratches.