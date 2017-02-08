Martin Havlat officially retires from professional hockey

Martin Havlat has officially retired from professional hockey after 14 NHL seasons.

The 35-year-old finishes his career with 594 points (242 goals, 352 assists) in 790 NHL games.

Havlat broke through with the Ottawa Senators, who drafted him 26th overall in 1999.

He joined the team in 2000-01, and had 19 goals and 42 points as a rookie. The speedy winger finished his time in Ottawa with 235 points in 290 games, and was named to the franchise’s 25th anniversary team on Feb. 3.

The Senators traded Havlat to Chicago in 2006, and he had a career-high 77 points in '08-09.

"I left Ottawa for Chicago after five seasons. Both Ottawa and Chicago will always be special places in my heart," said Havlat in a release to the NHLPA. They are great cities and good organizations, and I met a lot of great people there. It was hard to leave Chicago after three years and then playing in another conference final in 2009. Really, it was hard to leave both Ottawa and Chicago. But that’s hockey."

The Czech forward later played for San Jose, Minnesota, New Jersey and he appeared in two games for St. Louis in the '15-16 season as injuries took their toll on his body.

"Hockey was my life, but the last few years, I just couldn’t play the way I wanted to play. My heart wanted to keep on going, but my body didn’t allow me to do it," said Havlat. "I felt it was time. I know I’ve made the right decision. I had already undergone a shoulder surgery, a serious pelvic injury and other injuries, but my whole career I dealt with groin problems.

"I was able to manage the groin problems well enough that nobody would notice. But in the end, the damage was done. Some players never get hurt, but not me. I’m not complaining. I feel very fortunate to have had the career I’ve had."

Internationally, Havlat won the 2000 world juniors with the Czech Republic. He won a world championship later that year, and a bronze in 2001.

"I’m not sure at this point what I want to do now that I’ve retired," said Havlat. "I’m going to take a step back. I’m living in Boca Raton, Florida. I have two beautiful daughters; my youngest is two years old and the oldest will be five in July. Without them, it wouldn’t be the same.

"My parents gave so much to me and, now that I’m a father of two little girls, it’s no longer just about me. My life has changed for the better."