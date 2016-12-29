Mats Sundin will not play for Maple Leafs in alumni game Saturday

Before the puck is dropped on the Toronto-Detroit Centennial Classic on New Year’s Day, the alumni game will take place on Toronto’s exhibition grounds at noon ET on Dec. 31.

But when the Leafs greats take to the ice, they’ll be without one of the biggest fan favourites from recent years.

Mats Sundin, originally expected to be a part of the game, will miss out on the festivities as his wife is expecting their third child back in Sweden.

Sundin played 13 years with the Maple Leafs organization and is the team's all-time leader in goals (420) and points (987).

Here are the full rosters for the alumni game: