Matt Irwin signs one-year extension with Predators

The Nashville Predators have signed defenceman Matt Irwin to a one-year, $650,000 contract extension.

Irwin signed with the Predators as a free agent this past off-season and has contributed three goals and five assists so far in 2016-17.

The 29-year-old has 58 points (19 goals, 39 assists) in 187 career NHL games.

He is earning $575,000 this season.