Max Pacioretty leaves Canadiens practice after taking stick to face

The Montreal Canadiens received a scare at Tuesday’s practice when captain Max Pacioretty took a stick to the face.

Pacioretty was accidentally high-sticked by forward Michael McCarron in front of the net during a drill and skated off seemingly in pain, clutching the left side of his face.

It was unclear when he first went down how severe the injury was, and it’s unknown whether or not he’s expected to miss any time. Canadiens coach Claude Julien told reporters that Pacioretty will be re-evaluated Wednesday morning but feels confident he will be fine for Game 1.

The Canadiens begin their first-round series against the New York Rangers at the Bell Centre Wednesday.