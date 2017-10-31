McDavid takes heat on social media for Trump Halloween costume

TORONTO – Much like the controversial politician himself, Connor McDavid‘s decision to dress as Donald Trump for a Halloween party has received a polarizing reaction on social media.

A photo posted Monday on an Instagram account belonging to McDavid’s girlfriend shows the Edmonton Oilers star dressed as a svelte version of U.S President Donald Trump, complete with an American flag lapel pin on his dark suit and a messy blond wig.



McDavid posed with girlfriend Lauren Kyle, who was dressed as First Lady Melania Trump, and the photo received over 4,500 likes, as well as some negative comments.

*McDavid fields a question about the costume at 2:15 of this video

The initial Instagram caption read "Making America great again," before being edited to "Mr and Mrs Trumpus."

"The caption is all kinds of tone deaf, specially seeing as that ‘catch phrase’ is used by Trump to promote racism/homophobia, etc!," said one Instagram user when criticizing the original caption.

More snarky comments on Twitter and Instagram were quick to follow.