Montreal Canadiens re-sign Al Montoya to two-year deal

The Montreal Canadiens and goaltender Al Montoya have agreed to a two-year contract extension.

The 31-year-old is in his first season with the Canadiens and has posted a 4-4-2 record with a 2.74 GAA and .909 save percentage. The signing solidifies the Habs’ goaltending depth through the 2018-19 season.

Montoya was drafted sixth overall by the New York Rangers in 2004, but has never been able to hold onto a starting job, currently playing for his fifth NHL team. His 26 starts with the New York Islanders in the 2010-11 season are a career high.

In 147 career games, Montoya owns a 59-44-20 record with a .261 GAA and .909 save percentage.

The signing could also impact how the Canadiens handle their expansion draft protections.

With Price and Montoya currently in the fold, the road to the NHL has gotten a lot tougher for goaltending prospects Zach Fucale, Charlie Lindgren and Michael McNiven.