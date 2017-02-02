Morgan Rielly returns to Maple Leafs lineup against Blues

Leafs top D-man Morgan Rielly says he's a game-time decision for Thursday's tilt vs. the Blues, but says he's had just about enough of sitting back and watching.

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly returned from a lower-body injury on Thursday night against the St. Louis Blues.

Rielly had missed six games with the ailment, which was suffered on Jan. 17 against Buffalo when he collided with Sabres winger William Carrier.

Toronto went 2-2-1 without Rielly in the lineup.

Rielly has 17 points in 42 games this season while averaging nearly 23 minutes a game.

More from Sportsnet
Maple Leafs assign Frederik Gauthier to the AHL Marlies
Sportsnet Staff
NHL Trade Rumour Roundup: Spotlight on Shattenkirk
Emily Sadler