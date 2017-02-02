Morgan Rielly returns to Maple Leafs lineup against Blues

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly returned from a lower-body injury on Thursday night against the St. Louis Blues.

Rielly had missed six games with the ailment, which was suffered on Jan. 17 against Buffalo when he collided with Sabres winger William Carrier.

Toronto went 2-2-1 without Rielly in the lineup.

Rielly has 17 points in 42 games this season while averaging nearly 23 minutes a game.