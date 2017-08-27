Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
NCAA star Will Butcher signs with New Jersey Devils
In this March 25, 2017 photo, University of Denver's Will Butcher skates up the ice during the first period in the regional semifinals of the NCAA hockey tournament against Michigan Tech, in Cincinnati. (John Minchillo/AP)
The New Jersey Devils have landed college hockey’s top player by agreeing to sign defenceman Will Butcher to a two-year, $1.85 million contract.
The agreement announced by the Devils on Sunday comes about two weeks after the University of Denver player became a free agent by turning down an opportunity to sign with the Colorado Avalanche before a deadline passed on Aug. 15. The Avalanche selected Butcher in the fifth round of the 2013 draft.
Butcher received the maximum entry-level salary allowed under NHL rules. A person with direct knowledge of the contract details told The Associated Press that Baker can also make an additional $850,000 in bonus money, which is also the maximum for rookie deals.
The person spoke the AP on the condition of anonymity because the Devils did not reveal that.
In choosing the Devils, the Hobey Baker winner joins a team rebuilding through youth after selecting Nico Hischier with the No. 1 pick in the draft.
The 22-year-old from Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, capped his senior season by leading Denver to the national championship in April. He had seven goals and a team-high 30 assists in 43 games in becoming just the seventh defenceman to win college hockey’s top honour.