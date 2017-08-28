Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
NHL 100 in 100: Nikita Kucherov’s natural hat trick
Tampa Bay Lightning's Nikita Kucherov, of Russia, follows through on a shot to score his third goal of the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (Mike Carlson/AP)
Over the next 100 days, host Steve Dangle will break down the top 100 moments of the NHL’s centennial season. Check out the entire series on Sportsnet’s YouTube page and subscribe for more exclusive content.