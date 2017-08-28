NHL 100 in 100: Nikita Kucherov’s natural hat trick

Tampa Bay Lightning's Nikita Kucherov, of Russia, follows through on a shot to score his third goal of the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (Mike Carlson/AP)

Over the next 100 days, host Steve Dangle will break down the top 100 moments of the NHL’s centennial season. Check out the entire series on Sportsnet’s YouTube page and subscribe for more exclusive content.

The Ottawa Senators just couldn’t stop Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov, who sniped a natural hat trick on Feb. 27, with each goal coming from nearly the exact same spot on the ice.

Moment No. 43

