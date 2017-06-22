NHL 2017-18 season: Hometown Hockey schedule

Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid (97) and Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews (34) (Nathan Denette/CP)

The National Hockey League has announced its schedule for the 2017-18 season. See below for a full list of the Hometown Hockey games every Sunday throughout the season.

(Note: Channel listings will be determined at a later date)

Date Time (ET) Visiting Team Home Team
Sun. Oct 8, 2017 7 p.m. ET Montreal N.Y. Rangers
       
Sun. Oct 15, 2017 7 p.m. ET Boston Las Vegas
       
Sun. Oct 22, 2017 7 p.m. ET Vancouver Detroit
       
Sun. Oct 29, 2017 7 p.m. ET Pittsburgh Winnipeg
       
Sun. Nov 5, 2017 7 p.m. ET Montreal Chicago
       
Sun. Nov 12, 2017 7 p.m. ET Edmonton Washington
       
Sun. Nov 19, 2017 7 p.m. ET Ottawa N.Y. Rangers
       
Sun. Nov 26, 2017 2 p.m. ET Vancouver N.Y. Rangers
       
Sun. Dec 3, 2017 7 p.m. ET Ottawa Winnipeg
       
Sun. Dec 10, 2017 7 p.m. ET Edmonton Toronto
       
Sun. Dec 17, 2017 8 p.m. ET Calgary Vancouver
       
Sun. Dec 31, 2017 3:30 p.m. ET Toronto Las Vegas
  7 p.m. ET Winnipeg Edmonton
       
Sun. Jan 7, 2018 7 p.m. ET Vancouver Montreal
       
Sun. Jan 14, 2018 7 p.m. ET Vancouver Minnesota
       
Sun. Jan 21, 2018 8 p.m. ET Vancouver Winnipeg
       
Sun. Feb 4, 2018 1 p.m. ET Ottawa Montreal
       
Sun. Feb 11, 2018 7 p.m. ET Calgary N.Y. Islanders
       
Sun. Feb 18, 2018 7 p.m. ET Toronto Detroit
       
Sun. Feb 25, 2018 8 p.m. ET Edmonton Anaheim
       
Sun. Mar 4, 2018 7 p.m. ET Winnipeg Carolina
       
Sun. Mar 11, 2018 7 p.m. ET N.Y. Islanders Calgary
       
Sun. Mar 18, 2018 7:30 p.m. Dallas Winnipeg
       
Sun. Mar 25, 2018 7 p.m. ET Nashville Winnipeg
  7 p.m. ET Vancouver Dallas
       
Sun. Apr 1, 2018 7 p.m. ET New Jersey Montreal