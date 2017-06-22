NHL 2017-18 season: Montreal Canadiens schedule

After a disappointing first-round exit from the 2016-17 post-season, the Montreal Canadiens will no doubt expect better results next season.
While the long-term goal remains to hoist another Stanley Cup, the 2017-18 schedule was released on Thursday and presents Montreal with a couple of challenges early on in the campaign, including hosting the Chicago Blackhawks in their home opener on Oct. 10.
Here is the team’s entire 82-game schedule (all times local):
|DATE
|VISITOR
|HOME
|Time (ET)
|2017-10-05
|Montreal
|Buffalo
|7:00 PM
|2017-10-07
|Montreal
|Washington
|7:00 PM
|2017-10-08
|Montreal
|N.Y. Rangers
|7:00 PM
|2017-10-10
|Chicago
|Montreal
|7:30 PM
|2017-10-14
|Toronto
|Montreal
|7:00 PM
|2017-10-17
|Montreal
|San Jose
|10:30 PM
|2017-10-18
|Montreal
|Los Angeles
|10:30 PM
|2017-10-20
|Montreal
|Anaheim
|10:00 PM
|2017-10-24
|Florida
|Montreal
|7:30 PM
|2017-10-26
|Los Angeles
|Montreal
|7:30 PM
|2017-10-28
|N.Y. Rangers
|Montreal
|7:00 PM
|2017-10-30
|Montreal
|Ottawa
|7:30 PM
|2017-11-02
|Montreal
|Minnesota
|8:00 PM
|2017-11-04
|Montreal
|Winnipeg
|7:00 PM
|2017-11-05
|Montreal
|Chicago
|7:00 PM
|2017-11-07
|Las Vegas
|Montreal
|7:30 PM
|2017-11-09
|Minnesota
|Montreal
|7:30 PM
|2017-11-11
|Buffalo
|Montreal
|7:00 PM
|2017-11-14
|Columbus
|Montreal
|7:30 PM
|2017-11-16
|Arizona
|Montreal
|7:30 PM
|2017-11-18
|Toronto
|Montreal
|7:00 PM
|2017-11-21
|Montreal
|Dallas
|8:30 PM
|2017-11-22
|Montreal
|Nashville
|8:00 PM
|2017-11-25
|Buffalo
|Montreal
|7:00 PM
|2017-11-27
|Columbus
|Montreal
|7:30 PM
|2017-11-29
|Ottawa
|Montreal
|7:30 PM
|2017-11-30
|Montreal
|Detroit
|7:30 PM
|2017-12-02
|Detroit
|Montreal
|7:00 PM
|2017-12-05
|St. Louis
|Montreal
|7:30 PM
|2017-12-07
|Calgary
|Montreal
|7:30 PM
|2017-12-09
|Edmonton
|Montreal
|7:00 PM
|2017-12-14
|New Jersey
|Montreal
|7:30 PM
|2017-12-16
|Montreal
|Ottawa
|7:00 PM
|2017-12-19
|Montreal
|Vancouver
|10:00 PM
|2017-12-22
|Montreal
|Calgary
|9:00 PM
|2017-12-23
|Montreal
|Edmonton
|7:00 PM
|2017-12-27
|Montreal
|Carolina
|7:00 PM
|2017-12-28
|Montreal
|Tampa Bay
|7:30 PM
|2017-12-30
|Montreal
|Florida
|7:00 PM
|2018-01-02
|San Jose
|Montreal
|7:30 PM
|2018-01-04
|Tampa Bay
|Montreal
|7:30 PM
|2018-01-07
|Vancouver
|Montreal
|7:00 PM
|2018-01-13
|Boston
|Montreal
|7:00 PM
|2018-01-15
|N.Y. Islanders
|Montreal
|7:30 PM
|2018-01-17
|Montreal
|Boston
|7:30 PM
|2018-01-19
|Montreal
|Washington
|7:30 PM
|2018-01-20
|Boston
|Montreal
|7:00 PM
|2018-01-23
|Colorado
|Montreal
|7:30 PM
|2018-01-25
|Carolina
|Montreal
|7:30 PM
|2018-01-30
|Montreal
|St. Louis
|8:00 PM
|2018-02-01
|Montreal
|Carolina
|7:00 PM
|2018-02-03
|Anaheim
|Montreal
|1:00 PM
|2018-02-04
|Ottawa
|Montreal
|1:00 PM
|2018-02-08
|Montreal
|Philadelphia
|7:00 PM
|2018-02-10
|Nashville
|Montreal
|7:00 PM
|2018-02-14
|Montreal
|Colorado
|9:30 PM
|2018-02-15
|Montreal
|Arizona
|9:00 PM
|2018-02-17
|Montreal
|Las Vegas
|7:00 PM
|2018-02-20
|Montreal
|Philadelphia
|7:00 PM
|2018-02-22
|N.Y. Rangers
|Montreal
|7:30 PM
|2018-02-24
|Tampa Bay
|Montreal
|7:00 PM
|2018-02-26
|Philadelphia
|Montreal
|7:30 PM
|2018-02-28
|N.Y. Islanders
|Montreal
|7:00 PM
|2018-03-02
|Montreal
|N.Y. Islanders
|7:00 PM
|2018-03-03
|Montreal
|Boston
|5:00 PM
|2018-03-06
|Montreal
|New Jersey
|7:00 PM
|2018-03-08
|Montreal
|Florida
|7:30 PM
|2018-03-10
|Montreal
|Tampa Bay
|1:00 PM
|2018-03-12
|Montreal
|Columbus
|7:00 PM
|2018-03-13
|Dallas
|Montreal
|7:30 PM
|2018-03-15
|Pittsburgh
|Montreal
|7:30 PM
|2018-03-17
|Montreal
|Toronto
|7:00 PM
|2018-03-19
|Florida
|Montreal
|7:30 PM
|2018-03-21
|Montreal
|Pittsburgh
|7:00 PM
|2018-03-23
|Montreal
|Buffalo
|7:00 PM
|2018-03-24
|Washington
|Montreal
|7:00 PM
|2018-03-26
|Detroit
|Montreal
|7:30 PM
|2018-03-31
|Montreal
|Pittsburgh
|7:00 PM
|2018-04-01
|New Jersey
|Montreal
|7:00 PM
|2018-04-03
|Winnipeg
|Montreal
|7:30 PM
|2018-04-05
|Montreal
|Detroit
|7:30 PM
|2018-04-07
|Montreal
|Toronto
|7:00 PM