NHL 2017-18 season: Montreal Canadiens schedule

Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price (31) makes a save off Tampa Bay Lightning's Yanni Gourde during first period action in Montreal on Friday, April 7, 2017. (Paul Chiasson/CP)

After a disappointing first-round exit from the 2016-17 post-season, the Montreal Canadiens will no doubt expect better results next season.

While the long-term goal remains to hoist another Stanley Cup, the 2017-18 schedule was released on Thursday and presents Montreal with a couple of challenges early on in the campaign, including hosting the Chicago Blackhawks in their home opener on Oct. 10.

Here is the team’s entire 82-game schedule (all times local):

DATE VISITOR HOME Time (ET)
2017-10-05 Montreal Buffalo 7:00 PM
2017-10-07 Montreal Washington 7:00 PM
2017-10-08 Montreal N.Y. Rangers 7:00 PM
2017-10-10 Chicago Montreal 7:30 PM
2017-10-14 Toronto Montreal 7:00 PM
2017-10-17 Montreal San Jose 10:30 PM
2017-10-18 Montreal Los Angeles 10:30 PM
2017-10-20 Montreal Anaheim 10:00 PM
2017-10-24 Florida Montreal 7:30 PM
2017-10-26 Los Angeles Montreal 7:30 PM
2017-10-28 N.Y. Rangers Montreal 7:00 PM
2017-10-30 Montreal Ottawa 7:30 PM
2017-11-02 Montreal Minnesota 8:00 PM
2017-11-04 Montreal Winnipeg 7:00 PM
2017-11-05 Montreal Chicago 7:00 PM
2017-11-07 Las Vegas Montreal 7:30 PM
2017-11-09 Minnesota Montreal 7:30 PM
2017-11-11 Buffalo Montreal 7:00 PM
2017-11-14 Columbus Montreal 7:30 PM
2017-11-16 Arizona Montreal 7:30 PM
2017-11-18 Toronto Montreal 7:00 PM
2017-11-21 Montreal Dallas 8:30 PM
2017-11-22 Montreal Nashville 8:00 PM
2017-11-25 Buffalo Montreal 7:00 PM
2017-11-27 Columbus Montreal 7:30 PM
2017-11-29 Ottawa Montreal 7:30 PM
2017-11-30 Montreal Detroit 7:30 PM
2017-12-02 Detroit Montreal 7:00 PM
2017-12-05 St. Louis Montreal 7:30 PM
2017-12-07 Calgary Montreal 7:30 PM
2017-12-09 Edmonton Montreal 7:00 PM
2017-12-14 New Jersey Montreal 7:30 PM
2017-12-16 Montreal Ottawa 7:00 PM
2017-12-19 Montreal Vancouver 10:00 PM
2017-12-22 Montreal Calgary 9:00 PM
2017-12-23 Montreal Edmonton 7:00 PM
2017-12-27 Montreal Carolina 7:00 PM
2017-12-28 Montreal Tampa Bay 7:30 PM
2017-12-30 Montreal Florida 7:00 PM
2018-01-02 San Jose Montreal 7:30 PM
2018-01-04 Tampa Bay Montreal 7:30 PM
2018-01-07 Vancouver Montreal 7:00 PM
2018-01-13 Boston Montreal 7:00 PM
2018-01-15 N.Y. Islanders Montreal 7:30 PM
2018-01-17 Montreal Boston 7:30 PM
2018-01-19 Montreal Washington 7:30 PM
2018-01-20 Boston Montreal 7:00 PM
2018-01-23 Colorado Montreal 7:30 PM
2018-01-25 Carolina Montreal 7:30 PM
2018-01-30 Montreal St. Louis 8:00 PM
2018-02-01 Montreal Carolina 7:00 PM
2018-02-03 Anaheim Montreal 1:00 PM
2018-02-04 Ottawa Montreal 1:00 PM
2018-02-08 Montreal Philadelphia 7:00 PM
2018-02-10 Nashville Montreal 7:00 PM
2018-02-14 Montreal Colorado 9:30 PM
2018-02-15 Montreal Arizona 9:00 PM
2018-02-17 Montreal Las Vegas 7:00 PM
2018-02-20 Montreal Philadelphia 7:00 PM
2018-02-22 N.Y. Rangers Montreal 7:30 PM
2018-02-24 Tampa Bay Montreal 7:00 PM
2018-02-26 Philadelphia Montreal 7:30 PM
2018-02-28 N.Y. Islanders Montreal 7:00 PM
2018-03-02 Montreal N.Y. Islanders 7:00 PM
2018-03-03 Montreal Boston 5:00 PM
2018-03-06 Montreal New Jersey 7:00 PM
2018-03-08 Montreal Florida 7:30 PM
2018-03-10 Montreal Tampa Bay 1:00 PM
2018-03-12 Montreal Columbus 7:00 PM
2018-03-13 Dallas Montreal 7:30 PM
2018-03-15 Pittsburgh Montreal 7:30 PM
2018-03-17 Montreal Toronto 7:00 PM
2018-03-19 Florida Montreal 7:30 PM
2018-03-21 Montreal Pittsburgh 7:00 PM
2018-03-23 Montreal Buffalo 7:00 PM
2018-03-24 Washington Montreal 7:00 PM
2018-03-26 Detroit Montreal 7:30 PM
2018-03-31 Montreal Pittsburgh 7:00 PM
2018-04-01 New Jersey Montreal 7:00 PM
2018-04-03 Winnipeg Montreal 7:30 PM
2018-04-05 Montreal Detroit 7:30 PM
2018-04-07 Montreal Toronto 7:00 PM