NHL 2017-18 season: Montreal Canadiens schedule

After a disappointing first-round exit from the 2016-17 post-season, the Montreal Canadiens will no doubt expect better results next season.

While the long-term goal remains to hoist another Stanley Cup, the 2017-18 schedule was released on Thursday and presents Montreal with a couple of challenges early on in the campaign, including hosting the Chicago Blackhawks in their home opener on Oct. 10.

Here is the team’s entire 82-game schedule (all times local):