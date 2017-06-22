NHL considering introducing penalty for failed offside challenges

Disputed offside calls and NHL coach’s challenges received plenty of attention during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Stanley Cup Final even opened with controversy after a P.K. Subban goal was disallowed following an offside challenge.

Colin Campbell, the NHL’s senior executive vice president of hockey operations, spoke with reporters Thursday and said the league will consider issuing a minor penalty for failed challenges as opposed to a team losing its timeout if a challenge is unsuccessful.

This would potentially deter coaches from using them as frequently as they did this past season.

NHL general managers discussed the idea during a meeting Thursday in Chicago, one day prior to the 2017 NHL Draft, and the recommended change is now expected to be taken to the NHL/NHLPA competition committee.

The penalty would apply to offside challenges only and not goalie interference challenges.

If the competition committee approves the change it would then need to go through the Board of Governors for approval.