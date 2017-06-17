NHL expansion rumour roundup: Flames leave Brouwer exposed?

The Vegas Golden Knights are on the clock.

As of 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, NHL teams have submitted their expansion draft protection lists to the league office. Once the lists are released on Sunday morning at 10 p.m. ET, the Golden Knights will spend the next three days deciding which players they will select.

Until then, here’s an updated look at the rumours swirling about which players were protected or left exposed.

Calgary Flames

Montreal Canadiens

Vancouver Canucks

Winnipeg Jets

Detroit Red Wings

Los Angeles Kings

Washington Capitals

Nashville Predators

Ottawa Senators