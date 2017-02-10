NHL Fantasy Waiver Wire: Bailey an under-owned worth considering

Although the size reduction in goalie pants has had little effect on offence so far, there’s still plenty of scorers to choose from on a typical league’s waiver wire. Here are some scorers that haven’t been affected at all by the recent change.

Josh Bailey, LW/RW, NYI

Bailey has been featured here before, but he’s back because he’s still severely under-owned. Entering Thursday’s action he had scored goals in five of his last six games with three assists over that span. Need a player for weekend games on Saturday and Sunday? Bailey is one option who can fill that role. You may want to keep him around longer than that since he has been on John Tavares’ line for the last little while (more line combinations here).

Jason Pominville, RW, MIN

Pominville was also recently featured in this column, but let’s provide an update anyway since he’s still unowned in most leagues. Over his last 10 games he has 14 points, including a four-point explosion against the Jets on Tuesday. The recent revival of his Buffalo days has been enough for Bruce Boudreau to insert him on a line with Charlie Coyle and Zach Parise. Pominville can also provide an end-of-week short-term boost, since he plays on slow nights on Friday and Sunday this week.

Mikko Rantanen, LW/RW, COL

The last-place Avalanche are rumoured to be shopping a number of key players as they look toward the future. Rantanen, the Avs’ first-round pick in 2015, won’t be one of them. He played the finest game of his short career against on Tuesday, recording a hat trick against Montreal. That puts him at six points over his last five games. With first-unit power-play time and an even-strength linemate like Nathan MacKinnon, there’s a lot to like, particularly in keeper leagues.

Pavel Zacha, C, NJ

The sixth-overall pick in 2015, Zacha has experienced a mostly underwhelming rookie season with 14 points and a minus-10 in 46 games. If you look at the entire body of work, that’s not going to help fantasy teams much at the deep centre position. However, Zacha’s production has improved as of late with five points over his last five games. Zacha was a popular rookie sleeper to start the season after scoring 64 points in 51 games in his final OHL season, so he should be on the radar for any deep keeper formats.

Calle Jarnkrok, C/LW, NSH

Jarnkrok may be the player who will benefit the most from Mike Ribeiro’s recent demotion to the AHL. In his last seven games Jarnkrok has four goals and four assists, including a goal on Thursday against the Rangers. It also helps Jarnkrok’s cause that the up-and-coming Viktor Arvidsson is on his line at the moment as well. Jarnkrok’s icetime has improved since the start of the season from the 12-13 minute per game range to the 17-18 minute range, part of which is due to an increase in power-play time.

Brett Connolly, LW/RW, WAS

Connolly hasn’t met expectations as a high first-round pick, but he’s carving himself a solid role on a deep Capitals roster anyway. With a goal on Thursday, Connolly is now on a three-game point streak as well as a five-game streak with a plus-7 over that span. He’s also been producing quietly over a longer period, scoring seven goals and four assists over his last 14 games. Connolly also happens to be on one of the league’s strongest third lines with Lars Eller and Andre Burakovsky (injured in Thursday’s game).