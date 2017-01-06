NHL Fantasy Waiver Wire: Connor Brown heating up for Maple Leafs

You have to admit, the World Junior Championship final game was enjoyable, regardless of the outcome.

For fantasy owners, it also provides an opportunity to scout some players that might be future fantasy stars. Depending on your league format and bench size, you may even be able to add a player or two from the tournament.

Now that the world juniors are over, though, it’s back to the here and now of the NHL season. Here are some players who may help make your fantasy season more enjoyable.

Sven Baertschi, LW, VAN

Since being a healthy scratch for a game on Dec. 11, Baertschi has been on quite a run. During that span, the left-winger has scored 12 points in his last 11 games. Included in that total is seven goals, four of which have been scored in his last three games. He has been receiving top power-play minutes as well as finding chemistry with Bo Horvat during his even-strength minutes. After a slow start, Baertschi has rebounded and is now second on the Canucks with 11 goals, putting him on pace for his first 20-goal season.

Josh Bailey, LW/RW, NYI

The Islanders have just finished their “bye week” with games on Friday and Saturday against Colorado and Arizona, respectively. With Bailey owned in very few leagues, he should be considered a sneaky pickup for those two matchups against the league’s bottom two teams. Bailey has also benefited from lining up with John Tavares, recording seven assists over his last six games. With just five goals and a 7.1-percent shooting accuracy, Bailey also stands to improve in the goal department.

Connor Brown, RW, TOR

Playing on a line with Auston Matthews recently has benefited Brown. The Leafs’ rookie has scored eight points (4g-4a) over his last six games. During that run, you may have noticed that Brown scored a goal and added two assists in Monday’s Centennial Classic. In a lineup filled with young promising scorers, Brown is an under-the-radar (for Toronto) player who could provide scoring help in deeper leagues.

Kevin Labanc, LW/RW, SJ

The former back-to-back 100-point scorer from the OHL has been making some noise in his first NHL season. On a line with Logan Couture, Labanc has scored points in each of his last four games and has six points in his last six games. The Sharks have tons of scoring depth, so earning power-play and overall icetime might be a challenge. But Labanc has been getting his share lately, though, garnering playing time over slumping veteran Mikkel Boedker.

Jack Johnson, D, CBJ

You probably gave up on Johnson after yet another double-digit minus season. But what if we told you that because of the sudden success of the Blue Jackets, Johnson is now a plus-20? His offensive totals aren’t spectacular, but he has points in two of his last four games. In a John Tortorella system that stresses shot blocking, Johnson is near the top of the team with 65 blocked shots. Johnson also logs a ton of minutes season after season.

Dmitry Orlov, D, WAS

The Capitals’ defenceman has pulled his weight for fantasy teams for over a month now, scoring nine points in 14 games during December. With a goal and an assist against Toronto on Tuesday, Orlov has carried that success into January as well. With increases in both power-play and overall icetime, Orlov is on pace for his first 30-point season. Both he and defence partner Matt Niskanen have provided decent offense for the Capitals this season (more line combinations here).