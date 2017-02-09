NHL fines Panthers’ Keith Yandle for incident against Senators

Florida Panthers defenceman Keith Yandle. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

The NHL fined Florida Panthers defenceman Keith Yandle $2,000 for diving/embellishment, the league announced Thursday.

This is the second time Yandle has been warned by the league about embellishment this season.

The 30-year-old was flagged back in November for an incident against the New Jersey Devils on Nov. 3. His most recent citation occurred midway through the second period of a 6-5 win over the Ottawa Senators on Jan. 31.

His next violation will cost him $3,000, which would go towards the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

