NHL, NHLPA, IIHF and IOC to meet in New York Friday about Olympics

According to Sportsnet’s John Shannon, the NHL and NHLPA will meet with Rene Fasel of the IIHF and Thomas Bach of the IOC in New York on Friday to discuss NHL participation at the 2018 Olympics in South Korea.

The NHL’s board of governors met in Los Angeles during all-star weekend, but barely touched on the Olympic participation discussion because there weren’t any new developments from the last time they met in December.

In his press conference on Saturday, Gary Bettman said that even if the IIHF found the money necessary to cover the league’s costs of sending its players to the Games, there were still other problems to overcome.

“Biggest hurdle is I think there’s concern among the teams about the ongoing disruption to the season about a compressed schedule and a whole host of other things,” he said. “We’ve never said, and I’ve always been clear about that, just raising the money was the only issue. We said from the outset that if they’re not going to pay the expenses, we don’t even have to think about this.”

"What I think has happened though, there were probably some owners over time who always thought the Olympics were a good idea, there were some owners who always hated it, and there were probably a bunch of clubs who didn't give it much thought until the IOC said they were not going to pay the expenses. And then I think it caused a number of clubs to say 'wait a minute if that's how they value our participation why are we knocking ourselves out?' So whether or not it gets paid, and we haven't been assured that it's being paid, we haven't been told where the money's coming from and frankly I have on some level, perhaps it's emotional, a real problem if money that would otherwise go to hockey development is going to this purpose."

Originally, there was an anticipated late-January "drop dead date" and if the NHL hadn't decided to attend the Olympics by then, the issue would be dead. However, Bettman again said the NHL wasn't the one setting deadlines for a decision.

"When it happens and I suppose the time passes we'll know about it if nothing's been done. We’re not the ones who are setting deadlines."