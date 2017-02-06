NHL players to fill out survey rating ice conditions

NHL players will start to fill out a survey after each game to rate ice conditions, according to Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos.

Kypreos says that the league wants to know items such as how fast or slow the ice is and whether the surface was hard.

The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., has drawn repeated criticism for poor ice conditions. The Carolina Hurricanes had a home game against the Detroit Red Wings cancelled in December due to an unplayable playing surface.

Renaud Lavoie wrote in a column for the Journal de Montreal on Monday that the survey would be conducted throughout February with NHL ice guru Dan Craig analyzing the results.

According to Lavoie, a lot of people are speaking up to say that ice conditions have a lot to do with why there are so few goals being scored around the league.