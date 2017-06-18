NHL salary cap to be set at $75M in 2017-18

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman speaks to the media before Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Nashville Predators. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

The 2017-18 NHL salary cap will be $75 million.

The cap floor, which is the minimum teams must have against their cap next season will be $55.4 million.

The new upper limit will be a roughly 2.5 per cent increase of the $73-million figure in place for 2016-17.

Capfriendly.com has a rundown of each team’s projected cap total for the 2017-18 season, with the Chicago Blackhawks currently being the only team above the $75-million figure.

