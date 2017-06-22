Full Canadian NHL team, Sportsnet national broadcast schedules

The NHL released its 2017-18 schedule on Thursday, which means it’s time to circle your calendars for some can’t-miss matchups.

The puck drops on Wednesday, Oct. 4 with four games, including two all-Canadian battles: Jets vs. Maple Leafs and Oilers vs. Flames.

This season will feature a brand new team as the Vegas Golden Knights hit the ice for the first time in franchise history. The NHL’s 31st team will play its first game on Oct. 6, a road game against the Dallas Stars. Their home opener will take place four nights later when they host the Arizona Coyotes on Oct. 10

Regular-season highlights include a pair of games to be played in Stockholm on Nov. 10 and 11 as the Ottawa Senators and Colorado Avalanche take part in the NHL’s new Global Series.

The Senators will be in the national spotlight a month later as they open up the league’s outdoor game schedule against the Montreal Canadiens. The two Canadian clubs will face off at TD Place Stadium in our nation’s capital for the 2017 Scotiabank NHL100 Classic on Dec. 16 in honour of the league’s 100th anniversary. The annual Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic will be held at Citi Field as the New York Rangers host the Buffalo Sabres on New Year’s Day 2018. The Toronto Maple Leafs and Washington Capitals will be featured in the final outdoor game of 2017-18 when they meet at United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD on Mar. 3, 2018 for the Coors Light NHL Stadium Series.

You can find all three of our national broadcast schedules here:

Hockey Night in Canada | Hometown Hockey | Wednesday Night Hockey

There will be no games on Dec. 24, 25 or 26 as the league takes a brief Christmas break.

The 2018 All-Star break will be held January 26-29 as the NHL heads to Tampa Bay for the All-Star Weekend.

The final game of the regular season will take place on April 7.

You can also see links to each Canadian team’s schedule below:

Montreal Canadiens

Ottawa Senators

Toronto Maple Leafs

Winnipeg Jets

Edmonton Oilers

Calgary Flames

Vancouver Canucks