NHL Trade Rumour Roundup: Canadiens scouting Burrows?

The Montreal Canadiens made a concerted effort to become grittier in the off-season with the additions of Andrew Shaw and Shea Weber.

And the Habs, who sit first place in the Atlantic Division, might not be stopping there.

Let’s take a look at that and more in our latest NHL trade rumour roundup.

‘Bergevin loves Burrows’

The Vancouver Canucks are on the outskirts of the Western Conference playoff picture and have five contests remaining on a six-game road trip that takes them through Columbus and Pittsburgh, among other cities. By the trip’s conclusion, the club will need to make a decision on where it stands ahead of the March 1 trade deadline.

One of those decisions could involve longtime Canuck Alex Burrows, writes Ben Kuzma of the Province. Kuzma says Burrows and teammate Jannik Hansen could draw heavy interest if their no-trade clauses were waived.

Kuzma noted on Tuesday that a Canadiens scout was in Vancouver to watch Burrows play and said that Montreal general manager Marc Bergevin “loves” the 12-year veteran, who's a native of Pincourt, Que.

Can you just imagine Burrows in the Eastern Conference, where he’d be able to antagonize the Toronto Maple Leafs on a regular basis?

Sens reluctant to deal Lazar

Curtis Lazar is not getting much playing time with the Ottawa Senators this year and when he has, the 22-year-old former first-round pick hasn't produced. He’s got just one assist in 29 games.

Add in the fact that Ottawa has a glutton of forwards and might not be able to protect Lazar in the upcoming expansion draft, and you would think he’s a good candidate to be traded.

Teams have certainly called asking about the winger, but Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun writes that the club’s not “ready to move on” from Lazar.

Of course, a trade could happen if the Sens are blown away by an offer, but failing that, Garrioch believes Lazar’s future could largely be determined by coach Guy Boucher.

The case for waiting

Like a lot of teams, the New York Rangers are said to be interested in adding a defenceman. And, like all teams, they’re going to have to fork up a pretty penny to acquire such a piece.

St. Louis blue-liner Kevin Shattenkirk is the top name available, but Larry Brooks of the New York Post argues that the Rangers should pass on him, due to the high asking price, and instead wait until the off-season to address their need.

Brooks lists Jacob Trouba of the Jets and Ryan Ellis of the Predators as intriguing off-season targets, as well as potentially Calgary’s Dougie Hamilton and Anaheim’s Brandon Montour.