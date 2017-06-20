Twitter reaction: NHL unveils sweaters for 2017-18 season

The NHL finally unveiled the new Adidas sweaters all its teams will be wearing in the 2017-18 season, and the people have spoken used Twitter to voice their opinions.

The biggest reveal was the design of the expansion Vegas Golden Knights’ new threads, giving the NHL its first grey (Vegas storm?) home team.

The Colorado Avalanche went back to a look worn by Joe Sakic and Peter Forsberg during the franchise’s glory years.

The Edmonton Oilers went with a newish direction.

Not bad at all — G.C. Andrade (@GCAndrade2) June 21, 2017

Minnesota also got a new look.

New Jersey ditched their longtime threads for a redesign.

Not everyone got a new look: