NHL Weekend Betting Preview: Jets host Blackhawks as slim underdogs

The Winnipeg Jets will be looking to begin the long climb back into the Western Conference playoff race with a fifth straight victory over Chicago on Friday, when they host the Blackhawks as slim home underdogs at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Winnipeg’s battle with inconsistency continued with regulation losses in their past two outings that leave the club stalled in fifth place in the Central Division standings ahead of Friday night’s Blackhawks vs. Jets betting matchup at MTS Centre.

The Jets have posted just eight victories in their past 19 games overall, and are winless in their past three home dates, dumping their odds to win the Stanley Cup to a distant +5000.

Winnipeg has outscored the Blackhawks by a 14-5 margin in four straight wins, including a 5-3 victory in Chicago as +137 underdogs on January 26. However, the Blackhawks are unbeaten in three straight games, and claimed victory in five of their last six road contests.

Over in the Eastern Conference, the Montreal Canadiens look to halt a two-game slide at the Bell Centre when they host the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night.

The Canadiens maintain a healthy lead atop the Atlantic Division standings, and strong +1400 Stanley Cup odds, but have claimed wins in just four of their last 12 home dates. They are also winless in two against the Blues, who posted a 2-1 overtime win in Toronto as +126 underdogs on Thursday, and posted shutout victories in three of their past five road contests.

Following Saturday night’s game, the Canadiens travel to Boston for a Sunday clash with the Bruins. Montreal dropped a 2-1 decision to the Bruins as -125 home chalk on Dec. 12, but has dominated at TD Garden, where they are unbeaten in six straight.

Also on Saturday, the Maple Leafs look for their fourth win in their past five dates with the visiting Buffalo Sabres, who have lost three straight on the road.

The Vancouver Canucks stay busy with a pair of games this weekend, visiting Boston on Saturday before travelling to Buffalo to face the Sabres on Sunday.

The Canucks ended a four-game slide with Thursday’s 3-0 victory in Columbus as +185 underdogs, and have taken two straight from the Sabres, and five of seven from the Bruins. But Vancouver has failed to win consecutive road games since last April.

Elsewhere, the Ottawa Senators will be looking for just their second win in six home dates with the New York Islanders when the two teams clash at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday afternoon, while the Edmonton Oilers aim for a second straight shutout victory over Chicago in their Saturday night matchup with the Blackhawks.